Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step foward in long-running plans to construct a new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Local TD Denis Naughten says a contractor has now been appointed to the project.

The building will cost around €25m and is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Deputy Naughten says while there has been delays, progress is being made.