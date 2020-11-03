Step forward for multi-million euro Loughrea Town Hall refurbishment project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in a long-running project to redevelop Loughrea Town Hall as a community and enterprise facility.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says Aughey O’Flaherty architects have been selected to bring forward the full design for the multi-million euro project.

The plan involves the refurbishment and fit-out of the town hall as a cultural, tourism, and creative hub at Barrack Street.

It’ll also include a digital hub and creative enterprise centre which is expected to create a significant number of new jobs.

The project is being led by Galway County Council in partnership with Loughrea Chamber of Commerce, Loughrea Arts, Recreation & Culture, Naomh Breandain Credit Union, Loughrea Tidy Towns and the Sustainable Energy West Committee.

The total budget for the redevelopment is €2.2 million – the bulk of which has already been secured through Government funding.

Independent Deputy Sean Canney says Loughrea Town Hall is an iconic building and will play a crucial role in the towns future