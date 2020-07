Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in the R332 Kilbannon road improvement scheme.

At a meeting of the Municipal District of Tuam this week, councillors approved the Part 8 planning process for the scheme – which will see a section of the road stretching from Duddy’s Pub to Kilconly GAA club undergo realignment works.

Tenders have been published for the project and it’s expected works will begin in late August or early September this year.