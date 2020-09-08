Step forward for Headford enhancement works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has appointed engineering consultants to carry out a feasibility study on long awaited enhancement works for Headford’s main street.

The works will improve the vehicular movements and parking measures along the road, while also enhancing the streetscape.

The full engineering and safety report will take up to 6 weeks to complete, where it will then be reviewed by the council.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington says the appointment has given hope to locals that the project will finally proceed.