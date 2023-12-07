Galway Bay FM

7 December 2023

Step forward for flood-deterrent works and water reduction pond in Claregalway

There has been a step forward for the construction of a water reduction or attenuation pond in Claregalway.

A proposed site has been chosen for the project, with the construction stage now underway.

The project also includes ancillary road and drainage works, and a report on the project is being presented to councillors.

Councillor James Charity has explained how the project will help flash flooding in the area:

