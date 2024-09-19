Galway Bay FM

Step forward for €2m Knocknacarra Soccer Club development

Plans are progressing for a €2 million development of Knocknacarra soccer club on Cappagh Road.

The project looks to deliver two additional pitches, an astroturf and changing rooms next to the City Council facilities which they currently share.

However, the development hit a snag during the application process for national funding – having not received priority grading.

Mayor of Galway Peter Keane put forward a motion to remedy this, claiming a similar process was needed to secure funding for the Sportsground development.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says he didn’t want to see the project disqualified because it wasn’t graded.

