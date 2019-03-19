Step forward for changes to voting day on Galway’s islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s offshore residents could vote on the same day as the rest of the country in May’s elections if the relevant bill goes though the Dáil quickly.

According to Galway West TD, Eamonn Ó Cuiv, a memorandum in relation to the Electoral Amendment Voting on Islands Bill, will go before the government on March 29th.

The main aim of the bill is to allow islanders to vote on the same day as mainland residents.

At the moment, residents of the country’s islands must vote a day or two earlier than the rest of the country.

Any bill that could pose a charge to the Exchequer must receive government approval before it can proceed to Committee Stage.

The Fianna Fáil TD says if the memorandum and amendments are agreed by the government, the bill could be enacted quickly.

Deputy Ó Cúiv says the bill will give islanders the same basic rights as everyone else.