Step forward for Athenry to Claremorris rail line as Government to publish rail report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been indicated that the Government is set to bypass the Stormont deadlock to publish a review into Ireland’s rail network.

The ‘All-Island Strategic Rail Review’ was announced almost two years ago.

Among its recommendations are the restoration of part of the Western Rail Corridor, connecting Athenry and Claremorris.

Minister Eamon Ryan previously stated he wanted to see a revived ‘Western Atlantic Rail Corridor’, crossing the country right to Rosslare in Wexford.

But despite work on the review being completed, its publication could not be approved before now, due to the absence of a functioning Stormont government.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Journal.ie reporter Eoghan Dalton says works on the ground may now begin sooner than anyone expected.