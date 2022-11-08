Steady progress on conservation works at iconic city castles

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Steady progress is being made on conservation works at three iconic castles across the city.

Last night, city councillors received a presentation on the ‘Three Castles’ project – taking in Tirellan, Merlin and Menlo Castles.

Locally, Tirellan Castle is known as Terryland Castle, while Merlin Castle is known to many as Doughiska Castle.

Over €700 thousand has been spent so far, clearing the castle grounds, making the structures safe, and improving their visual appearance.

The meeting heard of the enormous local heritage and tourism potential of the castles into the future.

David Nevin spoke afterwards to Councillor John Connolly – who feels there should be greater effort to promote the history behind them.