Galway Bay FM

12 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Steady progress being made on Headford Transport Plan

Share story:
Steady progress being made on Headford Transport Plan

Steady progress is being made in relation to the Headford Transport Plan.

The plan will address traffic calming, pedestrian crossings, parking safety measures and bus stops in the town.

Systra have now received details and reports of the area from the council, with public consultation to play a role in the plan.

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the area, Mary Hoade, says getting the views on the ground is of the utmost importance:

Share story:

1,000 new jobs for Galway Clinic and Dublin as Blackrock Health announce €500m investment

Blackrock Health is to create 1,000 new jobs between its Galway and Dublin clinics. It’s part of a €500m investment to future proof increasing hea...

Bust of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo dedicated at University of Galway

A bronze bust of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo has been donated to the Irish Centre for Human Rights at University of Galway. It was commissioned ...

15 new jobs at refurbished Lidl Galway city store

15 new jobs have been created at the refurbished Lidl Galway city store. It brings the existing Headford Road team to more than 30 employees. Galway footb...

City Flood Defence Scheme a decade away from completion

A flood relief scheme for Galway City is likely to take another ten years before it is completed. It’s in its early stage, with the first of five st...