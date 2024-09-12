Steady progress being made on Headford Transport Plan

Share story:

Steady progress is being made in relation to the Headford Transport Plan.

The plan will address traffic calming, pedestrian crossings, parking safety measures and bus stops in the town.

Systra have now received details and reports of the area from the council, with public consultation to play a role in the plan.

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the area, Mary Hoade, says getting the views on the ground is of the utmost importance: