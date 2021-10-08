Steady increase in Covid-19 patients at UHG in recent days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 patients at UHG over the past few days.

There are currently 19 patients with the virus at the city hospital – including 4 patients in ICU.

The overall figure is an increase of 4 patients since yesterday, and marks the fourth day in a row an increase has been recorded.

Nationally, the highest figure of 43 is recorded at University Hospital Limerick, followed by Tallaght at 38 and Cork University Hospital at 24.

Figures at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have remained consistently low in recent days – with two Covid-19 patients currently receiving treatment.