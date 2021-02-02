Steady fall in ICU admissions at Galway hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a 22 percent drop in the number of COVID-19 patients in Galway’s ICU in the last week.

There are 13 patients with COVID-19 in ICU at UHG today, with an additional three patients at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to 20 this day last week.

Latest figures from the HSE show five critical care beds are available at the city’s acute hospital, while

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health in the West, says the number of hospital and ICU admissions has started to stabilise with figures moving in a more positive direction.