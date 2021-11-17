Steady decrease in Covid-19 patients at UHG over past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a steady decrease in Covid-19 patients at UHG over the past week.

There are currently 20 patients with the virus at the city hospital, compared to 30 patients this day last week, and 22 patients yesterday.

ICU figures have remained relatively low over the past week with 3 Covid-19 patients currently in intensive care.

Meanwhile, there are currently 11 virus patients at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, of whom 2 are being treated in intensive care.

It comes as 634 COVID patients are in hospitals nationwide today – the highest figure since February 24th.