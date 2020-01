Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect overnight tonight in Galway.

The warning – which affects 7 counties – will be in place from just after midnight until 8am in Galway, Donegal, Mayo, and Kerry.

Meanwhile, the warning will also be in place in Wexford, Cork and Waterford from 3am until 11am Monday.

Harm Luijkx from Met Éireann says gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour are also likely.