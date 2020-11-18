Status yellow wind warning now in place for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning is now in place for Galway.

The warning has been issued for the vast majority of coastal counties – with gusts of up to 110 kilometres expected in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow ,Meath, Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal will come under the alert from 9 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann says the strong winds may lead to coastal flooding with the wind warning set to expire in the early hours of tomorrow morning.