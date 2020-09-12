Status Yellow wind warning now in effect for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning is now in place for Galway.

The warning came into effect at 4pm – and will remain in place until 1am tomorrow.

Met Eireann is warning that it’ll become very windy this evening and tonight, with south to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of up to 65km/h.

It adds that gusts of up to 100km/h are possible, and winds will be strongest in coastal areas.

It’s just one of a series of weather warnings issued nationwide today – a yellow wind warning is also in place for counties Mayo and Donegal, while Donegal is also currently under a status yellow rainfall warning.