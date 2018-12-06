Current track
Status yellow wind warning issued for Galway

Written by on 6 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway.

The warning will come into effect at 10 o’clock tonight – and affects Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Eireann says winds will reach speeds between 55 and 65km/h, with gusts of up to 110km possible.

However, it’s warning winds will be particularly strong in coastal areas and may at times exceed those limits.

The status yellow weather warning will come into effect at 10 tonight – and will remain in place until mid-day tomorrow.

