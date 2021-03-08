Status yellow wind warning issued for Galway on Wednesday

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway – and will come into effect on Wednesday.

Met Eireann is warning that from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h.

Gusts will also range from 80 to 110km/h, and will be potentially even higher in exposed locations.

The warning will be in place from midday on Wednesday, to 6am on Thursday.

It affects counties Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford.