Status yellow wind warning issued for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway.

Met Eireann has issued the warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

This is due to come into force at 4am and will expire at 6pm tomorrow.

Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h.

Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts.

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution during the period.

A snow and ice warning has also been issued for Donegal until 8am tomorrow.