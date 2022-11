A status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Met Eireann forecasts strong, and possibly gale force, winds with gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour.

The warning is in effect until 8 o clock tonight.

It will be mild today with top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Staying mild and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain.

Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds.