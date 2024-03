Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from early tomorrow

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway for early tomorrow morning.

The warning of very strong and gusty southwest winds also includes Clare and Limerick.

Met Éireann says the possible impacts are falling branches, damage to temporary structures, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning kicks in at 1 tomorrow morning, and will run until 8 in the morning.