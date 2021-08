print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning will be in place for Galway and five other counties from 8 tomorrow morning

It will affect Galway, Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 8am until 5pm.

Met Eireann has described the expected conditions as unseasonably windy with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

There will be high seas also and there will be rain in the morning, heavy at times.