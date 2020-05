Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo for tomorrow night and all day Friday

Met Eireann is warning of south to southeast winds, veering southwesterly, reaching mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 85 to 110 Km/hr, mainly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains

The third highest alert applies to winds in Galway and Mayo from 9 tomorrow night until 6 on Friday evening