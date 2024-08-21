Galway Bay FM

21 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo for this evening

Share story:
Status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo for this evening

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo for later today

Both counties will see unseasonably strong gusts with high tides and heavy rain from 7 this evening

Met Éireann says the worst of the weather will most likely be seen in the Western parts of Galway and Mayo

The warning begins at 7pm and expires at 2 tomorrow morning:

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds, coinciding with very high tides and heavy rain. Potential impacts are most likely in western parts of counties.

Potential Impacts:

• Coastal flooding
• Wave over-topping
• Damage to temporary structures
• Difficult travelling conditions

Valid: 19:00 Wednesday 21/08/2024 to 02:00 Thursday 22/08/2024

Issued: 16:18 Tuesday 20/08/2024

Share story:

Galway City Council hosting safety training for night-time businesses next month

Galway City Council is holding safety training for night-time businesses next month. The free events will equip businesses and staff with practical skills...

Ballinasloe business celebrates 75 years in operation

A Ballinasloe-based business is celebrating 75 years in operation. KPW Print was first established in 1949 by Sylvie Kelly in a property in St. Michael...

Clifden lifeboat rescues two sailors from a broken down yacht

Clifden’s volunteer lifeboat crew is asking sea-goers to be wary of the changeable weather and sea conditions for this time of year. The request fol...

Further custody remand for teenager over attack at Renmore Barracks

A 16-year-old boy charged in relation to the attack on a Defence Forces chaplain in Renmore last week has been further remanded in custody until next mont...