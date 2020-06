Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Weather warnings have been issued for six counties tomorrow, including Galway

A status yellow wind alert will begin at 9 tomorrow morning in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Gusts of up to 100 kilometers an hour are expected between 9 tomorrow morning and 8 tomorrow evening

A rainfall warning will begin at 11am in Cork, Kerry and Waterford – with spot flooding expected.