Status yellow wind warning comes into effect for West Galway shortly

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As Galway continues to deal with a status yellow rain warning, a wind alert for the West of the county comes into effect shortly.

Strong and gusty winds are expected from 5pm, with the status yellow wind warning in place until 5 tomorrow morning.

Galway, along with much of the North and South West of the country, is also under a rain warning until 6 tomorrow morning

Met Eireann says there’s the potential for localised flooding as well as difficult driving conditions.

Forecaster Liz Walsh says there could be damaging winds overnight: