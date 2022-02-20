Status Yellow Wind and Rain warning for Western counties including Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Status Yellow Wind and Rain warning is affecting counties in the northwest, west and south including Galway.

Storm Franklin will cause very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.

These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts, which may result in coastal flooding.

Elsewhere,

Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo are advised to be alert for heavy rainfall.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and all Connacht counties are warned of high winds.

It will be in place until 9am on Monday.

A Orange storm warning will come into effect on all Irish coastal waters from Valentia to Rossan Point to Belfast Lough where northwesterly winds will reach storm force 10 this evening and tonight from 5pm until 6am tomorrow morning.