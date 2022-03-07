Status yellow wind and rain warning for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for Galway and nine other counties.

The warning comes into force at 4am and will expire at 3pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned of strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds tomorrow morning and afternoon.

These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.

Other counties impacted include Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.