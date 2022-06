Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Status Yellow rain warning remains in place for Galway and Mayo until 6pm this evening.

Further heavy showers or longer spells of rain today may lead to spot flooding in places.

A Status Yellow Gale warning is also in place until 9pm tonight from Loop Head to Erris Head to Bloody Foreland.

A Small Craft warning has been issued for all coasts of Ireland with Cyclonic variable winds reaching force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts until 11pm.