3 August 2024

Status yellow warning for rain for Galway for tomorrow afternoon

A status yellow warning for rain has been issued for Galway for tomorrow afternoon.

The moderate weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann.

It comes into effect for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry at 1 tomorrow afternoon, running until 1pm on Monday.

It says that heavy rain will be coupled with strong and gusty southerly winds, especially in exposed areas.

Potential impacts include localised flooding, damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions with poor visibility.

