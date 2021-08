print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow Thunderstorm warning has been issued for 10 counties, including Galway.

The alert – for Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon, Galway – is now in effect until 9pm.

Deirdre Lowe of Met Eireann says there will be heavy showers or thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding.