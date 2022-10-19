Status Yellow thunderstorm warning now in effect for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for 18 counties including Galway, Longford, Clare and Roscommon from now until 10 tonight

Met Eireann issued the warning in the last hour, but with immediate effect

A Status Orange warning of heavy rain with thunderstorms is in place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow until midnight

And a status orange thunderstorm warning has been issued this evening for Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, until 9 tonight

Chief Meteorologist at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack said the bad weather is set to continue tonight