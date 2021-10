Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for 10 counties in the south-west, which is due to come into effect tonight.

It’s forecasting thundery outbreaks of rain, with possible lightning.

While localised flooding is likely for all of Munster, as well as Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The warning is due to come into effect at 9pm tonight and will be valid until 2am on Sunday.