Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow thunder warning is in effect in Galway.

It’s valid until 9pm tonight for Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, and Munster.

Met Eireann says there’s a risk of thunderstorms bringing localised heavy downpour, hail and localised flooding.

There’s also a yellow rainfall warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford.