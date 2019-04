Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Galway and 9 other counties.

The warning will affect all of Connacht and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Louth.

It will come into effect from just after midnight and last until noon on Wednesday.

Met Eireann says there will be icy patches, while hail and sleet will fall mainly on higher ground.