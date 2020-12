print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Galway.

Met Eireann has issued the alert for Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo which will be in effect today until 7am tomorrow.

Wintry showers are forecast today and overnight with falls of hail, sleet and snow.

Icy stretches and accumulations of snow are expected in some areas.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it’ll feel significantly colder over the next two days.