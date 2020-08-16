Status yellow rainfall warning to come into effect in Galway tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rainfall warning for Galway will come into effect in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The alert also affects counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and all counties in Munster.

Met Éireann says heavy rain overnight and into tomorrow morning could lead to accumulations of 25 to 40 millimetres in places.

Thundery downpours are also possible along with localised spot flooding.

The warning comes into effect from 2am on Monday morning, and will stay in place throughout the day until just before midnight.