Galway Bay fm newsroom – The status yellow rainfall warning for Galway, due to come into effect this afternoon, has been lifted by Met Eireann

The warning now only applies to Clare, Limerick, Cork and Kerry and lasts from now until midnight tomorrow

A wind warning has been issued for Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Kerry from 11 tonight until 6 tomorrow morning

Rainfall amounts of up to 60 millilitres, and gusts of up to 11 kilometres an hour are expected