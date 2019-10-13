Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Galway.

The warning is in effect for 20 counties nationwide – including all of Connacht – and comes into effect for Galway at 6 this evening.

It’ll remain in place until midnight tomorrow.

Met Eireann is warning that heavy rainfall is to be expected during that time, with the potential for heavy downpours locally during shorter intervals.

It’s further advising that there is potential for flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds.