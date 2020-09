Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Met Eireann have issued a status Yellow rainfall warning for Galway.

The warning will come into effect from tomorrow night at 9 o’clock until 12pm on Wednesday.

The warning also includes Cork, Wexford, Wicklow, Mayo, Kerry and Waterford.

Heavy rainfall with totals of 25 to 40mm is expected, with rain set to clear western counties by Wednesday morning.