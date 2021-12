Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rain alert has been announced by Met Eireann for Galway

It comes into effect at 5 this evening for Galway and Mayo, and will last until 1 tomorrow morning

Met Eireann is warning of localised flooding in parts of the west and south today and says the largest amounts of rain will be in the mountains.

A status yellow rain alert for Cork and Kerry is now in effect and will last until 5 tomorrow morning.