Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has extended the duration of a status yellow warning for rainfall in Galway.

It was originally issued to last until midnight tonight, but Met Eireann has now extended it until 3 tomorrow afternoon for Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Spells of persistent rain will give totals of 25 to 35 mm in parts, mainly over high ground.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour...