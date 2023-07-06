Status yellow rainfall warning for Galway and Mayo extended

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The status yellow rainfall warning for Galway and Mayo has been extended to midday tomorrow.

Met Eireann had originally set the warning to expire at tonight, but has amended it to run from now until 12pm tomorrow.

The forecaster says the heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds.

It lists the potential impacts as flooding, difficult travelling conditions, increased debris and damage to temporary outdoor structures.

The status yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry runs from now until 8 tonight.