Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Yellow weather warning is now back in place for Galway.

Met Eireann had lifted a previous rainfall warning yesterday afternoon – but has now reinstated it as of 8 o’clock this morning.

It’ll remain in place until midnight tonight.

The warning’s in place for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Mayo and Limerick – with up to 20mm possible, especially in upland areas.

There’s also a yellow gale warning for west and south coasts