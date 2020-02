A status yellow rain warning is to come into effect in Galway at midnight

The warning will take effect for 12 counties at midnight tonight.

It will affect all of Munster and Connacht, along with Co Donegal.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is likely to fall in some parts in the space of 48 hours.

An orange wind warning has also been issued for seven counties along the west coast from Saturday morning.

In Galway, it begins at 6 on Saturday morning, and ends at 3 on Sunday morning.