Status yellow rain warning for Galway this afternoon

Share story:

Galway is in for another wet day, with a status yellow rain warning coming into effect later today.

From 3PM this afternoon until 10AM tomorrow, Galway is under the alert, alongside Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Leitrim and Donegal

Met Eireann says there’s a risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions this evening and tonight.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel says the rain will be heavy: