Status Yellow rain warning for Galway from midnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties which comes into effect from midnight.

Met Eireann says the heavy rain will affect Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal from midnight tonight until 3 o clock Saturday morning.

There will be prolonged rain with heavy bursts.

The heaviest and most persistent rain will happen later on Friday.

Met Eireann says significant accumulations are possible in upland areas and there’s a risk of localised flooding.