Status yellow rain and wind warnings for Galway for tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Status yellow rain and wind warnings are to come into effect for Galway from tonight

The rainfall warning covers from 9 tonight until 9 tomorrow morning, and applies to Mayo also

The wind warning, which applies to Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Kerry starts at 10 tonight and lasts until 7 tomorrow morning

The dual warning has been issued by Met Eireann and warns of accumulations of 20 40 mm of rain, with higher accumulations in mountainous areas.

This will bring a risk of localised flooding and heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous areas.

The wind warning says south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and that winds speeds may be higher in coastal and exposed areas.