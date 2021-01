print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning has been issued for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Clare.

The alert will come in to effect at 6 o’clock tonight and is set to last until 10am tomorrow.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures will drop to between -2 and -5 degrees overnight.

There will be widespread severe frost and icy patches on untreated surfaces.