4 December 2023

Status yellow low temperature and ice warning for Galway this evening

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for eight counties, including Galway, from this evening.

The alert will affect Connacht, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath, while there is also a chance of isolated hail showers in the area.

Met Éireann says it will be very cold, with frost and ice leading to potentially hazardous driving conditions and animal welfare issues.

It comes into place from 6 o’clock this evening until 10 tomorrow morning.

